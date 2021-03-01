Advertisement

Vol Hoops fall out of AP top 25 for first time in 2021 season

Basketball Vols moves down in AP ranking.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Vol Hoops have fallen out of the Associated Press Top 25 ranking for the first time this 2021 season.

According to AP, the Vols are now ranked No. 30 with Gonzaga ranked as No. 1 and Michigan following right behind as No. 2.

The Vols fell to Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 27 against the Auburn Tigers 77-72.

