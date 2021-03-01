Advertisement

Walmart drops $35 order minimum for express delivery

Walmart announced the change went into effect on Monday, March 1.
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, N.H.
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Walmart announced that they are dropping the $35 order minimum for express delivery.

The retail giant announced the change went into effect on Monday, March 1.

“Many customers use Express delivery for when they’re in a pinch, whether it be a missing ingredient for a weeknight dinner or a pack of diapers,” said Tom Ward, Senior Vice President of Customer Product, said in a news release.

Ward added that they were removing the minimum charge because customers complained about needing items quickly, but it didn’t meet the minimum.

Ward says they are removing it to make it “even easier for customers to get what they need when they need it.”

Walmart says express delivery is available in nearly 3,000 stores, reaching almost 70% of the United States population.

