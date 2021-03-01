Advertisement

WBHOF adjusts 2021 induction ceremony date

Hall of Fame has moved Induction Ceremony to August 21, 2021.
Women's Basketball Hall of Fame
Women's Basketball Hall of Fame(WBHOF)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame staff, Board of Governors and Board of Trustees have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and for the safety of our guests have decided to move our Induction Ceremony to August 21, 2021. 

This decision was made after careful consideration of all factors pertaining to the event. “We have been concerned about the safety of our Inductees, Board and guests with the June date and after looking at all options, we feel that August will be a safer time to be together in person”, stated Dana Hart, WBHOF President. More information about the Induction weekend schedule will be released soon.

he Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Induction Cermeony is currently set for August 21, 2021 in Knoxville, TN. The members of the Class of 2021 are: Debbie Brock (Veteran Player), Carol Callan (Contributor), Swin Cash (Player), Tamika Catchings (Player), Sue Donohoe (Posthumously, Contributor), Lauren Jackson (International Player), David Stern (Posthumously, Contributor) and Carol Stiff (Contributor). Tickets for the Induction Ceremony are available through the Tennessee Theatre’s website (https://www.tennesseetheatre.com/).

The host hotels are listed below and are now taking reservations for the weekend. Please save the date for August 21, 2021 to celebrate the Class of 2021.

