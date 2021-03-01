Advertisement

Windy, rainy early WVLT First Alert continues

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has some more showers to track after the messy morning.
By Heather Haley
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have ponding on roads, some high water, power outages, and some downed tree limbs. These are all the effects of a soggy weekend, leading up to this morning’s heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The WVLT First Alert continues this morning. Give yourself extra time on the roads. Reminder, do not drive through high water. You can’t tell if that road is still intact, and only a couple inches of flowing water can sweep away a vehicle. Temperatures are starting the day in the upper 50s.

We’re actually cooling after the messy morning, down to around 50 degrees this afternoon. We’re left with clouds and spotty showers.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a light breeze, and a low around 35 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday stays mostly cloudy, with spotty showers popping up in the afternoon hours. The high will be around 52 degrees.

We’ll have a few more showers return Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning. We’ll have scattered heavier rain, and spotty mountain snow showers by the morning. The last couple of showers fade early Wednesday, then afternoon sunshine with a high around 56 degrees.

Upper 50s is average for this time of the year, and we have a stretch of fairly seasonable days.

We have clouds passing through at times, and Friday night I’m seeing some scattered rain that can reach our area with spotty mountain snow again. Then it’s a little cooler Saturday.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

