2 pets killed in Blaine house fire

BLAINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire said two pets were killed in an afternoon house fire Tuesday in Blaine.

Crews responded to a house fire on Newman Lane at around 12:45 p.m. and found heavy fire in a basement bedroom. The family had self-evacuated by the time Rutledge, Luttrell, Dandridge and metro crews arrived.

Rural Metro was covering the Blaine area for the local fire department. At the time of the fire, the Blaine department was attending a funeral for one of their own.

No other injuries were reported.

