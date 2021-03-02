54,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine arriving in Tenn. Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Tennessee Department of Health, more than 54,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine will be arriving in the state Wednesday, March 3.

TDOH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says the state will be receiving another shipment of Johnson and Johnson the week of March 22.

“There might be a lot of back end loading at the end of March and there will be a 30 and 40% increase of Pfizer, Moderna along with Johnson and Johnson,” said Piercey.

Piercey says the state is expecting to see more than 300,000 vaccines at the end of March that includes Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

Officials say now with a surplus of vaccines expected to come towards the end of the month it will allow the state to open another phase of people eligible to receive it.

Piercey says the 1c phase will be opening up on Monday, March 8. The 1c group includes all people in Tennessee over the age of 16 that have a high risk medical condition.

According to the Knox County Health Department, the county will also be moving in coordination with the state and open up its Phase1c eligibility on Monday, March 8.

