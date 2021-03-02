Advertisement

Alcoa family connected to man who printed Tennessee’s first newspaper

Nowadays people know when news happens thanks to social media and apps, but back in the 18th century newspapers were just starting.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nowadays people know when news happens thanks to social media and apps, but back in the 18th-century newspapers were just starting.

The Knoxville Gazette was the first newspaper in Tennessee and an Alcoa man has a connection to the person who started it all.

“I didn’t think much about it until my son had to do a family tree for middle school,” said Bob Kastens.

That time was 40 years ago. Since then Kastens continued his research on George Raulstone, the first editor, printer and publisher of the Knoxville Gazette.

“I decided to do some more research and I finally found George was the son of George the printer,” said Kastens connecting his family tree.

Roulstone was his late wife’s great, great, great, great grandfather.

“My wife didn’t know anything about this until I started digging,” explained Kastens, “She said I was looking for the black sheep in the family. And she was thrilled to find out that actually she had a somewhat famous ancestor.”

Roulstone also printed the first book in Tennessee and became Knoxville’s first postmaster.

Kastens is writing a book to pass on the family history.

The Knoxville Gazette stopped publication in 1818.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the suspect, Derrick D. Harris, 27, was...
Knoxville police intervene in armed robbery at Buddy’s BBQ, suspect arrested
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face $1M bond in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
Matthew Bright
Teen fugitive from LA captured in Knoxville
TDOH Lisa Piercey
Johnson & Johnson vaccine arriving in Tenn. Wednesday, state moving to phase 1c soon

Latest News

Anyone who sees Howard or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the...
TBI searching for missing woman last seen going to church service in Virginia
The girl who sings the national anthem is 9-year-old Reina Ozbay, who was born on the 3rd of...
Meet the girl who sings the National Anthem on WVLT
Meet the girl who sings the National Anthem on WVLT
Meet the girl who sings the National Anthem on WVLT
Firefighters were ordered to leave the building once flames consumed a majority of the roof,...
Overnight Knoxville fire sparks investigation
A fire broke out at a local hotel in Jellico Tuesday night.
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys Jellico motel