Alcoa family connected to man who printed Tennessee’s first newspaper

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nowadays people know when news happens thanks to social media and apps, but back in the 18th-century newspapers were just starting.

The Knoxville Gazette was the first newspaper in Tennessee and an Alcoa man has a connection to the person who started it all.

“I didn’t think much about it until my son had to do a family tree for middle school,” said Bob Kastens.

That time was 40 years ago. Since then Kastens continued his research on George Raulstone, the first editor, printer and publisher of the Knoxville Gazette.

“I decided to do some more research and I finally found George was the son of George the printer,” said Kastens connecting his family tree.

Roulstone was his late wife’s great, great, great, great grandfather.

“My wife didn’t know anything about this until I started digging,” explained Kastens, “She said I was looking for the black sheep in the family. And she was thrilled to find out that actually she had a somewhat famous ancestor.”

Roulstone also printed the first book in Tennessee and became Knoxville’s first postmaster.

Kastens is writing a book to pass on the family history.

The Knoxville Gazette stopped publication in 1818.

