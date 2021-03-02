Advertisement

Anderson Co. Schools announces free screening for infants to five-year-old’s

The screening will take around 45 minutes for each child.
Vision test
Vision test(WRDW)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Anderson County School’s Special Education Department announced it will provide free screening for infants to five-year-old’s in the county.

According to a release, the screening will include vision, hearing, speech/language, motor, social and preschool cognitive skills.

ACS says the screening is part of a Child Find activity to help parents be sure their children are progressing as they should.

The screenings will be located in various locations this school year.

ACS released the following schedule:

  • March 10, 2021, 9-11am, Lake City Elementary School
  • March 11, 2021, 9-11am, Claxton Elementary School
  • March 22,2021, 9-11am,Norwood Elementary School
  • March 23, 2021, 9-11am, Norris Elementary School
  • March 29, 2021, 9-11:30a and 1-3pm, Central Office Boardroom located at 101 S. Main Street Clinton, TN 37716

ACS says no appointment is necessary and the screening will take around 45 minutes for each child.

If you have any questions contact Alex Smith at 865-463-2800 at ext. 2821 or April Manning at 865-463-2800 at ext. 2829.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face $1M bond in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the suspect, Derrick D. Harris, 27, was...
Knoxville police intervene in armed robbery at Buddy’s BBQ, suspect arrested
Source: (WVLT)
Body found in Sevier County sparks investigation
The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the...
Virginia school system ends Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Latest News

Senior COVID shots at Pediatrician
Seniors getting COVID vaccines at Jefferson City Pediatrician
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Deaths surpass 11,000
Shirley Gray,60 (left) and Michael Anthony Gray, Sr., 63 (right) / Source: Roane County Jail
Roane County child abuse case prompts new bill to protect adopted kids
Dolly Parton receiving COVID vaccine
Dolly Parton receives COVID vaccine
Knoxville truck driver Ronald Boring
Knoxville truck driver recognized for achieving 3 million miles