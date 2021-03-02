Anderson Co. Schools announces free screening for infants to five-year-old’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Anderson County School’s Special Education Department announced it will provide free screening for infants to five-year-old’s in the county.

According to a release, the screening will include vision, hearing, speech/language, motor, social and preschool cognitive skills.

ACS says the screening is part of a Child Find activity to help parents be sure their children are progressing as they should.

The screenings will be located in various locations this school year.

ACS released the following schedule:

March 10, 2021, 9-11am, Lake City Elementary School

March 11, 2021, 9-11am, Claxton Elementary School

March 22,2021, 9-11am,Norwood Elementary School

March 23, 2021, 9-11am, Norris Elementary School

March 29, 2021, 9-11:30a and 1-3pm, Central Office Boardroom located at 101 S. Main Street Clinton, TN 37716

ACS says no appointment is necessary and the screening will take around 45 minutes for each child.

If you have any questions contact Alex Smith at 865-463-2800 at ext. 2821 or April Manning at 865-463-2800 at ext. 2829.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.