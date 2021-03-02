Burn permits required in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that burn permits would be required for residents through May 15.

The permit requirements apply to most Tennessee counties.

“Debris burning can be a good tool for residents to clean up their yards, farms, and rural properties of vegetative waste,” State Forester David Arnold said. “We encourage all residents to use caution while conducting a burn. Free burn permits can quickly be obtained online any day, and are our way of communicating with landowners when, where, and how to burn safely.”

Materials that can be burned include leaves, branches, tree limbs, twigs, and other woody vegetation and yard trimmings gathered on site.

According to TDH, burn permits for leaf and brush piles of any size are available online at no charge. Call your local forestry division Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for broadcast burning.

The department said burn permits are only issued when conditions are conducive to safety, and people who live within city limits may face additional restrictions.

