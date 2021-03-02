Chattanooga Aquarium showcasing around-the-world animals this Spring

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Chattanooga Aquarium announced it will be showcasing thousands of animals from every habitat at its aquarium this Spring.

According to a release, beginning on March 5, the aquarium will be kicking off its showcase with a Global Passport.

The showcase will be year long ensuring each continent’s animals are given a chance to be spotlighted.

The aquarium says the program kicks off with emphasis on North American wildlife, from playful River Otters and dinosaur-like Alligator Snapping Turtles to long-snooted Paddlefish.

The following animals will be spotlighted at the aquarium each month:

April (South America): Stunning Electric Eels, toothy Piranhas and toxically beautiful Poison Dart Frogs

May (Asia): Colossal Japanese Spider Crabs, snippy Chinese Big-Headed Turtles and perfectly patterned Koi

June (Africa): Scaly African Dwarf Crocodile, psychedelic Panther Chameleons and acrobatic Ring-tailed Lemurs

July (Oceania): Sleek Eastern Fiddler Rays, lanky Australian Snake-necked Turtles and vibrant Indo-Pacific reef fish

August (Europe): Stately Russian Sturgeon and spotted Brown Trout

September (Antarctica): Plucky Gentoo and Macaroni Penguins

Beginning March 12, the aquarium’s hours of operation will expand to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., from April 2 to 11 it will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click the link here to purchase tickers and for more information.

