Clouds at times and a few light showers drift through

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says we have a quieter stretch ahead!
By Heather Haley
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It may not be as warm as you’d like, but that’s part of the quieter pattern ahead. We’re leveling off, with more sunshine and fewer showers. Tonight is the best chance for rain until late next week!

WHAT TO EXPECT

A system is streaming just to our south, so we have clouds cutting through today and then a few showers tonight.

Today is mostly cloudy to partly cloudy at times, with a chilly high of 52 degrees. That’s about 5 degrees below average, plus the light cool breeze makes us feel cooler. A stray light shower can reach up from the south this afternoon, then spotty this evening.

Tonight is mostly cloudy, with scattered rain showers. The best chance for this rain is really the southern half of our area, and most of these are light. The low will be around 36 degrees, but the morning low is around the time the sky quickly clears with patchy fog developing.

LOOKING AHEAD

The quick clearing early Wednesday gives us more time with sunshine! We’ll have a partly cloudy morning becoming sunny. The high will be around 58 degrees, or right around “normal”.

It’s another chilly start to Thursday in the mid 30s, but we’ll be closer to 60 degrees.

We’ll see a few more clouds Friday, pushing us back to mid 50s, and a spotty shower is possible especially late through early Saturday morning. A couple of snow showers are possible in the mountains by Saturday morning, then it’s back to more sunshine for the weekend. It’s also back to low to mid 50s for highs.

We’re looking at gradually warming days to start next week, with better rain chances beyond the 8-day forecast.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

