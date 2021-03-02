Cookeville, Putnam County remember lives lost during deadly storm one year ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One year ago on March 3, a deadly tornado swept across Middle Tennessee.

On Wednesday, Cookeville and Putnam County will remember lives lost, survivors and the brave individuals who helped during the time of need.

The following events and dedications will take place on March 3, to honor the lives lost during the storms:

11:00 a.m. – Hensley Drive Park Dedication, virtual viewing available via Mayor Randy Porter/Mayor Ricky Shelton Facebook pages

12:00 p.m..– Baxter’s Reflection Memorial Dedication, Honoring Children Lost during Tragic Storms, virtual viewing available via Mayor Randy Porter/Mayor Ricky Shelton Facebook pages

12:30 p.m. – “Home of the Brave” Radio Documentary airing on Newstalk 94.1

2:48 p.m. - Church Bells and TTU Clocktower Bells will ring 19 times consecutively in remembrance of the 19 lives lost during the tragedy, those not in range of the bells can listen to them via Mayor Randy Porter/Mayor Ricky Shelton Facebook pages

3:00 p.m. - CRMC Memorial Event honoring Healthcare Workers and First Responders, closed to public, virtual viewing available via Mayor Ricky Shelton Facebook page

7:00 p.m. - Tornado Victims Memorial Service held at Double Springs Church of Christ, closed to public, virtual viewing available via Mayor Randy Porter/Mayor Ricky Shelton Facebook pages

8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. - A conversation with Documentary Director Demetria Kalodimos, discussion on how various factors allowed the documentary to be created and the airing of “Tennessee Tornado: Putnam Strong” followed by an update from Putnam County Mayor Ricky Shelton, Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter along with area legislators.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.