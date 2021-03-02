Advertisement

Country Music Festival canceled for second consecutive year

(WBKO)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Country Music Association announced the CMA Fest has been canceled for the second consecutive year.

Organizers said while improvements following the COVID-19 vaccine are promising, there are still several challenges that prevent them from putting on the event.

CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said the festival requires a significant amount of advanced planning and production and given the shortened length of this year’s production window, it was impossible to find a time in 2021 to hold the event.

CMA said the 2022 music festival will take place June 9 through 12 and will be, “the most epic celebration of country music.”

People who purchased four-day passes for the 2020 event and chose to rollover their tickets to the next year will have their passes honored at the 2022 CMA Fest.

