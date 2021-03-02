Dolly Parton receives COVID vaccine
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dolly Parton received a COVID vaccine.
Dolly Parton said in a Tweet Tuesday, she received a dose of her own medicine.
According to the singer, she received the Moderna vaccine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Tuesday, March 2.
Dolly sang a tune encouraging those to receive a COVID vaccine. “Don’t be such a chicken squat, get out there and get a shot,” said Parton.
