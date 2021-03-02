East Tenn. expected to see higher cicada populations than rest of state this summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennesseans are expected to larger numbers of cicadas this summer compared to the rest of the state.

According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, the periodical cicadas, which have been underground since 2004, are expected to emerge during the middle of May. The exact date will depend on soil temperature.

TDA officials said a soil temperature of 64 degrees at eight inches or 67 at four inches will trigger the cicadas to emerge. The cicadas will remain prevalent until late June.

According to a 2004 University of Tennessee study, cicada populations in 2021 will be the heaviest from Knox County and Blount County heading northeast to Johnson County.

The study said Brood X is expected to emerge this year. Brood X, has “the largest emergence of individuals for the 17-year cicada in the United States,” according to the study.

More scattered cicada populations are expected in Middle and West Tennessee.

