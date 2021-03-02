Advertisement

East Tenn. expected to see higher cicada populations than rest of state this summer

According to a 2004 University of Tennessee study, cicada populations in 2021 will be the...
According to a 2004 University of Tennessee study, cicada populations in 2021 will be the heaviest from Knox County and Blount County heading northeast to Johnson County.(WTVG)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennesseans are expected to larger numbers of cicadas this summer compared to the rest of the state.

According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, the periodical cicadas, which have been underground since 2004, are expected to emerge during the middle of May. The exact date will depend on soil temperature.

TDA officials said a soil temperature of 64 degrees at eight inches or 67 at four inches will trigger the cicadas to emerge. The cicadas will remain prevalent until late June.

According to a 2004 University of Tennessee study, cicada populations in 2021 will be the heaviest from Knox County and Blount County heading northeast to Johnson County.

The study said Brood X is expected to emerge this year. Brood X, has “the largest emergence of individuals for the 17-year cicada in the United States,” according to the study.

More scattered cicada populations are expected in Middle and West Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face $1M bond in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the suspect, Derrick D. Harris, 27, was...
Knoxville police intervene in armed robbery at Buddy’s BBQ, suspect arrested
Source: (WVLT)
Body found in Sevier County sparks investigation
The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the...
Virginia school system ends Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Latest News

Senior COVID shots at Pediatrician
Seniors getting COVID vaccines at Jefferson City Pediatrician
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Deaths surpass 11,000
Shirley Gray,60 (left) and Michael Anthony Gray, Sr., 63 (right) / Source: Roane County Jail
Roane County child abuse case prompts new bill to protect adopted kids
Dolly Parton receiving COVID vaccine
Dolly Parton receives COVID vaccine
Knoxville truck driver Ronald Boring
Knoxville truck driver recognized for achieving 3 million miles