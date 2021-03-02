East Tenn. man arrested after allegedly ramming deputy’s car during chase

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man was arrested after officials said he rammed into a deputy’s vehicle twice during a chase.

According to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw a white Honda Accord swerving on Highway 11W on Thursday, Feb. 25. Authorities said the Honda crossed both the center and fog lines in a short period of time.

The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped up and started to flee. The suspect reportedly ran multiple red lights and reached a speed of more than 100 miles per hour.

At the intersection of Highway 11W and Lewis Lane, the suspect nearly hit the patrol car of an officer working an unrelated traffic stop.

The suspect ran off the road and swerved into the deputy’s vehicle while attempting to return to the roadway, according to reports. HCSO officials said the suspect hit the deputy’s vehicle before the Honda spun out in the median of the highway. The suspect then rammed the rear end of the patrol car a second time before the vehicle came to a stop.

Deputies identified the driver as 26-year-old Brandon Holmes. Holmes exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. During the chase, deputies said Holmes pulled out a pistol and threw it into a ditch full of water.

Holmes was detained and transported to the Hawkins County Jail. Holmes is charged with three counts of driving on a revoked license, driving Left of Center, felony evading, red Light Violation x3, speeding 21 mph over the limit, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.