Feeding needs with new food pantry & free clothing store

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Need help putting enough food on the table for your family? Kids outgrowing their school clothes too fast?

The Avenue Church in Morristown wants to help with its new Outreach Center that contains a clothing store and food pantry.

It plans to cut the ribbon and dedicate the center this week, then begin distributing items to neighbors in need shortly before Easter in early April.

Lead Pastor Justin Graham said, “To be the church, you’ve got to be able to reach people where they are. And clothes and food is a big need in people’s lives and we want to be able to help meet that need for them.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.