Girls regional semifinal scores and highlights
Here’s how semifinal games played out on Monday
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Girls regional tournaments continue throughout the Volunteer State this week. Here’s how semifinal games played out on Monday:
AAA East Regional Girls’ Basketball Tournament
Science Hill 59 - Jefferson County 55
Sevier County 52 - Seymour 35
Maryville 63 - Oak Ridge 47
Bearden 67 - Heritage 59
AA East Regional Girls’ Basketball Tournament
South Greene 56 - Sullivan East 55
Grainger 68 - Sullivan Central 45
Northview Academy 72 - Fulton 29
Alcoa 69 - Gatlinburg-Pittman 60
Single-A East Regional Girls’ Basketball Tournament
North Greene 71 - Unaka 44
Cloudland 58 - Cosby 46
Oneida 50 - Sunbright 42
Tellico Plains 49 - Wartburg Central 43
