Girls regional semifinal scores and highlights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Girls regional tournaments continue throughout the Volunteer State this week. Here’s how semifinal games played out on Monday:

AAA East Regional Girls’ Basketball Tournament

Science Hill 59 - Jefferson County 55

Sevier County 52 - Seymour 35

Maryville 63 - Oak Ridge 47

Bearden 67 - Heritage 59

AA East Regional Girls’ Basketball Tournament

South Greene 56 - Sullivan East 55

Grainger 68 - Sullivan Central 45

Northview Academy 72 - Fulton 29

Alcoa 69 - Gatlinburg-Pittman 60

Single-A East Regional Girls’ Basketball Tournament

North Greene 71 - Unaka 44

Cloudland 58 - Cosby 46

Oneida 50 - Sunbright 42

Tellico Plains 49 - Wartburg Central 43

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.