Advertisement

Jellico hospital closes

Jellico’s only hospital has closed.
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jellico’s only hospital has closed.

Rennova Health Management confirmed the closure Tuesday afternoon, saying it ceased operations Monday morning.

Repercussions of the decision made by the City of Jellico at last week’s public Board meeting mean it is no longer viable for Rennova Health, Inc. to consider the financial support or investment needed for Jellico hospital to continue to operate in any capacity on a daily basis. Regrettably, management of Rennova Community Health, Inc. that oversees our hospital operations in TN, had no option but to cease operations at the facility yesterday morning and will comply with the City of Jellico’s Board request in an orderly manner. I have no further information regarding any reopening at this time and do not know what plans the city of Jellico have for their building.

Rennova Health Management

Jellico Mayor Dwight Osborne said that he had issued a 30-day notice in December, ordering the owners of Jellico Medical Center to vacate the premises due to overdue bills and payments.

“They didn’t give any willingness to comply with the contract,” said Mayor Osborne. He added that the hospital leases the building for $1 per year, but the contract requires Rennova to pay for equipment upkeep and building maintenance. Osborne said they never did that and cited plumbing, heat and air issues. Osborne also added that the hospital had not admitted a patient since November 2020.

In December, the city gave Rennova a list of improvements to make, but they did not comply, and city council voted unanimously last week to remove them from the building.

This is not the first time the owners, Rennova, have come under fire for allegations over lack of payment. In February 2020, the state confirmed it had received multiple complaints against the hospital and Rennova over unpaid wages.

Weeks before that, Senator Marsha Blackburn released a letter on January 30 to the CEO of Rennova Health, Seamus Lagan, asking him to answer certain questions. Days after, Lagan responded saying he “appreciated the concern” but couldn’t guarantee success.

Payroll issues have plagued Rennova, dating back to at least 2019, when employees at Big South Fork Medical Center--also owned by Rennova--alerted WVLT News of unpaid wages.

Rennova offered no information on plans to reopen. However, Osborne told WVLT News that the city is in the early stages of getting another medical provider to take over the space and hopes to have an announcement in “the very near future.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face $1M bond in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the suspect, Derrick D. Harris, 27, was...
Knoxville police intervene in armed robbery at Buddy’s BBQ, suspect arrested
Source: (WVLT)
Body found in Sevier County sparks investigation
The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the...
Virginia school system ends Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Latest News

Senior COVID shots at Pediatrician
Seniors getting COVID vaccines at Jefferson City Pediatrician
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Deaths surpass 11,000
Shirley Gray,60 (left) and Michael Anthony Gray, Sr., 63 (right) / Source: Roane County Jail
Roane County child abuse case prompts new bill to protect adopted kids
Dolly Parton receiving COVID vaccine
Dolly Parton receives COVID vaccine
Knoxville truck driver Ronald Boring
Knoxville truck driver recognized for achieving 3 million miles