Advertisement

Kangaroo escapes farm in small Alabama town

By WBRC staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Ala. (WBRC/Gray Media) - A kangaroo named Jack is loose in the small town of Winfield, Alabama.

Braxton Basinger works the crew that is transporting the critter to its buyers to Tennessee. While stopping at a farm in Winfield, where they planned to keep the kangaroo until Thursday, Basinger says the marsupial slipped through one of his worker’s hands and escaped.

Basinger said they transport exotic animals regularly, but they have limited experience with kangaroos. He said Tuesday morning that they have eyes on the kangaroo but are waiting for a vet to come out before approaching the animal. Basinger added there had been three prior unsuccessful attempts of recapturing the kangaroo.

Tiffany Perry sent video of the animal traveling down a roadway on Monday. She said the marsupial escaped from a farm near where she works. She tried to help catch him, but it hopped into the woods.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face $1M bond in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the suspect, Derrick D. Harris, 27, was...
Knoxville police intervene in armed robbery at Buddy’s BBQ, suspect arrested
Source: (WVLT)
Body found in Sevier County sparks investigation
The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the...
Virginia school system ends Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Latest News

A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Police: 13 killed in Calif. when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people
Senior COVID shots at Pediatrician
Seniors getting COVID vaccines at Jefferson City Pediatrician
A "mass casualty" crash involving an SUV carrying 25 and a big rig is under investigation in...
A "mass casualty" crash is under investigation in California
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Deaths surpass 11,000