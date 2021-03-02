Knox Pride Fest moving virtual due to COVID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knox Pride Fest announced Tuesday it will move its event remotely this year due to COVID-19.

According to Knox Pride, the annual Pridefest typically celebrated in June has been canceled for the second year in a row.

“With public safety as its number one priority, Knox Pride, along with other regional Pride organizations, elects to cancel in-person celebrations. And instead, host virtual pride events and share curated content through social media,” said Knox Pride Fest.

The virtual event will share content from local artists, creators and host interactive and collaborative events online.

Knox Pride says they will have an open forum Tuesday, March 9 at 7:45 p.m. ET via Facebook live.

If you have any questions visit the website here.

