Advertisement

Knoxville nurse bolts into burning home to save trapped woman, credits ‘instincts’

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An older Knoxville woman is on her road to recovery after a stranger pulled her out of a burning house fire.

“I was scared for her and me,” Katelynn Spicer said.

Spicer, without thinking twice, said she ran into a burning home along Lonas Drive in Knoxville Sunday night.

“I grabbed the screen door quickly so I wouldn’t burn myself pulled it open and then that’s when I saw her lying there,” Spicer said.

She ultimately put herself in harm’s way to save a stranger.

“I just kept screaming I couldn’t see anything I was just screaming to see if anyone was in the home,” Spicer said.

Fire officials said Spicer, a first-year registered nurse, and three others pulled an older woman out of her home safely until more help arrived.

“I barely could sleep last night thinking is she ok. Did I get there quick enough? What could I have done different,” Spicer said.

Neighbors told WVLT News it was an eventful Sunday, with one thing happening after the other starting with a tree that went down right across the street from the victim’s home.

“Once I saw the tree fall, then we saw some sparks. We lost our power for a lot of the day,” a neighbor said.

Investigators said it started in the kitchen and believe it was an accident.

An accident that tested Spicer’s bravery.

“Check on everyone. It’s a tough time now anyway with COVID and everything being crazy as it is. So, we need support and help from everybody,” Spicer said,

Spicer told WVLT News she’s talked with the family who thanked her for her quick action.

According to KFD, the victim was taken to Vanderbilt Burn Center.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face murder charges in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
Source: (WVLT)
Body found in Sevier County sparks investigation
The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the...
Virginia school system ends Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’
Jonathan Israel Colon of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with two counts of aggravated assault, according...
Florida man arrested in East Tenn. after attempting to run over 2 men
KFD responding to a fire in the 4000 block of Lonas Dr. where one resident was sent to the...
Authorities identify nurse, bystanders who help pulled elderly woman from Knoxville house fire

Latest News

Anyone who sees Poss or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call...
TBI: Man wanted for murder captured
We climb 9° on our average highs this month!
One more burst of rain, then a tranquil week
MCS Director Speaks
MCS Director Speaks
Tennessee baseball
Vols to play Austin Peay Wednesday
Monroe County School Board votes for director buyout
Monroe County School Board votes for director buyout