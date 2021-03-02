Advertisement

Knoxville police intervene in armed robbery at Buddy’s BBQ, suspect arrested

By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man is in custody after an attempted armed robbery Monday.

Officers responded to a reported in-progress armed robbery at Buddy’s BBQ on the 8400 block of Kingston Pike just before 7 p.m.

According to dispatch, a man was holding a restaurant employee at gunpoint. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the suspect, Derrick D. Harris, 27, was still inside the business, standing behind the counter at the cash register.

The first officer on the scene quickly entered the business and confronted Harris, KPD said. Harris was taken into custody and found in possession of a loaded handgun, a denomination of U.S. currency and a small amount of marijuana.

Records showed Harris had a prior felony conviction. He was charged with aggravated robbery, convicted felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun while under the influence and simple possession.

