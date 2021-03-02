Knoxville police investigating overnight shooting near Middlebrook Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting Tuesday near Middlebrook Pike.

According to a release, officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1 in the area of Piney Grove Church Road and Middlebrook Pike.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of 944 Piney Grove Church Road.

KPD says the victim was transported to UT Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials say the shooting is not believed to be random in nature.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can submit tips by calling the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212 or emailing violentcrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

