Knoxville Symphony Orchestra announces first in-person concerts since pandemic

This will be the first in-person concert since the pandemic, according to KSO.
The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra / (WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra announces two in-person concerts at the Tennessee Theatre for the first time since the pandemic began a year ago.

According to a release, the Chamber Classics performances will take place at the theatre in front of a very limited and socially distanced ticketholders and will also be the first live performance since March 2020.

Two concerts will be performed at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

“This is the moment we’ve all been waiting and planning for – to perform and play again with faces we can see in the audience,” KSO Music Director Aram Demirjian said. “We have missed our patrons just as much as they have missed live music and to be at the point where we can do this safely is incredible.”

KSO says they will perform two different programs of music featuring chamber ensembles as part of the Chamber Classics series. The afternoon concert features KSO string musicians and the evening concert will feature KSO wind players.

Both concerts are sponsored by Elizabeth Koester in honor of Dr. Rudy Koester. Details and tickets can be found at www.knoxvillesymphony.com.

Priority will be allotted to those who already hold season tickets and any available seats are expected to sell out quickly.

The following procedures will be implemented:

· Temperature checks upon entry.

· Mandatory wearing of masks at all times inside the venue.

· Minimal points of contact with digital tickets and programs.

· Entrance and dismissal by section.

· Socially distanced seating.

· Bipolar ionization purification technology in the ventilation systems.

To purchase a ticket and for more information visit the website here.

