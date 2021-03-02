Advertisement

Knoxville truck driver recognized for achieving 3 million miles

A Knoxville truck driver has been recognized.
Knoxville truck driver Ronald Boring
Knoxville truck driver Ronald Boring
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Knoxville truck driver has been recognized for achieving more than 3 million miles across the country.

According to XPO Logistics, Ronald Boring was honored for achieving Million Miler status in 2020.

XPO Logisitics says 230 honorees for 2020 drove more than 290 million miles accident-free, which is equivalent to 11,646 trips around the world or 583 trips to the Moon and back.

