KPD, FBI offering $5,000 reward for info on fatal shootings of East Knoxville teens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department and the FBI are offering a $5,000 reward for information on the shootings of teens killed by gun violence in Feb. 2021.

According to FBI officials, the reward is offered for information on the shooting of 16-year-old Stanley Freeman and 15-year-old Janairia Muhammad both students of Austin-East.

“We all want the same thing, see the people who brought these tragic deaths brought to justice,” said KPD Chief Eve Thomas.

Officials are asking if you have any photos or videos email at violentcrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

You can submit a crime tip at www.knoxvilletn.gov/crimetips.

Gun Violence in the City LIVE: FBI, Knoxville police speak about the recent gun violence that has occurred in the city. Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

