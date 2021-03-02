More than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in Knox County, according to the Knox County Health Department.

The vaccination milestone includes first and second doses given across the county.

Knox County leads the big four metro counties in percent of the population vaccinated with both doses.

“I am incredibly impressed at the speed with which we have been able to administer this many vaccinations in our community,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “We have a ways to go, but hopefully we are well on our way to moving beyond COVID-19.”

Hospitalizations and new, daily COVID-19 cases continue to trend down, according to KCHD. Officials said these factors, along with increased vaccination efforts, are steps forward for Knox County.

“With each day, more people in Knox County are able to receive this much-desired protection against COVID-19,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “This encouraging milestone wouldn’t be possible without the strong partnerships between KCHD, our regional hospital systems and many other health care providers across our community.”

Health officials emphasized it is still critically important for the community to continue to follow the Five Core Actions, regardless of vaccination status. This includes wearing a mask, maintaining at least six feet of distance from those outside your household, washing hands regularly, sanitizing surfaces and staying home if you are sick.

KCHD is currently vaccinating individuals in the first three priority groups, including health care workers, childcare staff and K-12 teachers and staff. As well as individuals 65 years and older. A full list of those who are eligible can be found on KCHD’s Vaccination Information page.

Eligible individuals may sign up to be notified of vaccination opportunities through KCHD on the Health Department’s waitlist.

