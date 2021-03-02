Outreach program working to create rapid housing for the homeless in Oak Ridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Trinity Outreach Center of Hope is currently working to build rapid housing for the homeless in Oak Ridge.

The campaign ‘Raise a Roof’ began on March 1 and will consist of a quadplex and duplex built near Hamilton Circle.

The project will allow families with children and individuals with disabilities to quickly have a space to call home until permanent housing becomes available.

The building will be able to house 26 individuals at a time.

