Roane County child abuse case prompts new bill to protect adopted kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legislation formed to protect adopted children in Tennessee has moved forward in the senate.

The bill, put forth by Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston), was prompted by a horrific case of child abuse that spanned Roane County and Knox County and was discovered in 2020. The bodies of two children were found at two homes of one couple, one in Roane County and the other in Knox County. The parents of the children, Michael Anthony Gray Sr. and Shirley Gray, have both pleaded not guilty to multiple charges. On March 2, prosecutors announced they would be seeking the death penalty.

Yager’s bill would require adoptive parents receiving subsidies to provide state officials with medical or school enrollment records. Tennessee adoption process has come under fire as, according to court documents, the Grays continued to receive adoption benefits from the state of Tennessee even after the children died. The Grays had three other adopted children, all of which were taken into the state’s custody.

The bill also would authorize the Department of Children’s Services to perform face-to-face visits if the adoptive guardian/s fails to provide the documentation and foul play is suspected. According to an investigation conducted by WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara, once a child is adopted in Tennessee, oversight by the state largely stops.

“Once a court finalizes an adoption, the parents become the legal parents of the children in every sense of the word. Without an allegation of abuse or neglect, the state has no legal authority to monitor the children any further, just as the state would not have the authority to do so for any other family,” according to Tennessee Department of Children’s Services Jennifer Nichols.

“This was an abhorrent crime,” said Sen. Yager, who represents Roane County in the Tennessee Senate. “These children lived in barbaric conditions which are hard for us to imagine in the worst of nightmares. We must do everything we can to ensure this never happens again and that children in the state’s custody are adopted into loving homes, not those who would abuse them while pocketing their adoption subsidy.”

The Grays’ surviving children detailed horrible living conditions like getting locked in cages and fed only bread and water for extended periods of time.

According to a release from Yager’s office, the bill will now go to the Senate floor for final consideration. It is also pending action in the House.

