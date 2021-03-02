Seniors getting COVID vaccinations at Jefferson City pediatrician office

Jefferson City, Tenn. (WVLT) - More dinner dates out at restaurants and more visits with their grandchildren are what John and June Chase are looking forward to once they are done with both rounds of their vaccination against COVID-19. “Gotta get back out there,” said June. “We’ve got grandkids we haven’t seen in over a year and half, and that’s just not fair.”

The couple said they were happy to receive their first shot of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday morning by Dr. Matthew Kraus at Mountain View Pediatrics & Internal Medicine in Jefferson City.

Dr. Kraus and his wife, Dr. Laura Kraus, are both pediatricians, and the setup at their family-run practice was an advantage in convincing the Centers for Disease Control that they could manage administering the vaccine that must be stored and handled with special care.

“Because we participate with the vaccines for the children’s program, we already had the infrastructure to be able to store and the training to be able to give vaccines appropriately,” said Dr. Mathew Kraus.

Dr. Laura Kraus said, “The CDC requires that we have a monitor that continuously records and so we know if the vaccine has ever been out of range.” Kraus said because of the need already to store vaccines for children, the office has a system that monitors storage temperature a couple of different ways.

The office is offering its first 100 doses of Moderna to current adult patients who meet the CDC criteria at this stage of vaccination. They hope to be able to offer more in the future.

“Once we’ve sort of jumped through those hoops and done that paperwork, then we’re allowed to offer it,” said Dr. Mathew Kraus. “I’m excited about it, because I want to protect my patients.”

