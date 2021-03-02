‘She was right, I was a terrible listener:’ Author discusses new book

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Stuart Watson was a professional listener, an award-winning investigative television reporter who leaned on those listening skills to follow the biggest stories.

A conversation with his wife would soon change Stuart’s mind about the skills he used during his 30-year career.

“I made the audacious statement to my wife that I took a personality test and it said I was an excellent listener, it said I was an empathic listener,” said Watson speaking to WVLT News This Morning Anchor Harry Sullivan. “She said sweetheart, you are not an empathic listener. So I started recording these conversations, and it turned out she was right. I was a terrible listener!”

That conversation sparked an entire company, a new purpose for Watson, called ManListening.

Complete with podcasts, videos, and even a book, Watson set out to start understanding and listening to women with purpose.

His book, “What She Said & What I Heard,” is a memoir told in stories, “each revealing a profound moment in which a woman said something that Stuart actually heard.”

“It traces three generations of women who had a profound impact on my life. Once I started listening to them,” said Watson

Watson discovered that these women had incredible stories that he’d never heard. Stories that they would only tell when they thought someone was really listening. Instead of butting in with his two cents and “mansplaining” every step of the way, he had to learn to truly listen.

You can check out the full interview with Watson in our WVLT Writers Block segment, to learn more and to purchase “What She Said & What I Heard,” visit the ManListening website.

