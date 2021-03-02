Sunshine for the week ahead - with mild temps

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a smidgen of rain south of I-40 tonight. That’s about the best chance of rain in the coming week, which may seem surprising. This week, after all, is historically one of the most active for severe weather of the entire year.

There’s lots of sun and mild temps this week; enjoy!

WHAT TO EXPECT

A system is streaming just to our south, so we have clouds cutting through this evening (south of 40 mostly) and then a few showers tonight.

Tonight is mostly cloudy, with scattered rain showers. The best chance for this rain is really the southern half of our area, and most of these are light. The low will be around 36 degrees, but the morning low is around the time the sky quickly clears with patchy fog developing.

Most that do see rain, will get less than a tenth-of-an-inch (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The quick clearing early Wednesday gives us more time with sunshine! We’ll have a partly cloudy morning becoming sunny. The high will be around 58 degrees, or right around “normal”.

It’s another chilly start to Thursday in the mid 30s, but we’ll be closer to 60 degrees.

We’ll see a few more clouds Friday, pushing us back to mid 50s, and a spotty shower is possible especially late through early Saturday morning. A couple of snow showers are possible in the mountains by Saturday morning, then it’s back to more sunshine for the weekend. It’s also back to low to mid 50s for highs.

We’re looking at gradually warming days to start next week, with better rain chances beyond the 8-day forecast.

SEVERE SEASON

The National Weather Service in Louisville, Kentucky confirms an EF-1 tornado from Sunday night near Alpha. That’s just west of the edge of the WVLT coverage area, at the Wayne/Clinton County lines.

Meanwhile, Tuesday is the nine year anniversary of the 2012 tornadoes. There were 12 in Tennessee on 3/12/2012, most in our region. More than 50 were injured that day, but no one died.

This Wednesday is the one year anniversary of the horrible Cookeville tornado. That EF-4 twister killed 17 people in Putnam County alone.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

