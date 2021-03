KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cumberland County man wanted for first-degree murder has been found, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday night.

John Michael Poss, 33, was captured in Warren County, TBI said.

🚨Most Wanted Update🚨 Fugitive John Poss was captured tonight in Warren County and is now in custody. Thanks for the RTs!! pic.twitter.com/tEV4toUnCE — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 2, 2021

