TBI searching for missing Hancock County woman
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for help in the search for a missing Hancock County woman.
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TBI said 67-year-old Brenda Howard was last seen Saturday before she left to go to Scott County, Virginia to attend a church service.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
