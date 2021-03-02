TBI searching for missing Hancock County woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for help in the search for a missing Hancock County woman.

TBI said 67-year-old Brenda Howard was last seen Saturday before she left to go to Scott County, Virginia to attend a church service.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

