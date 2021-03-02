Advertisement

Teen fugitive from LA captured in Knoxville

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals say a teenage fugitive wanted for murder in Los Angeles was captured in Knoxville Tuesday.
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the U.S. Marshals say a teenage fugitive wanted for murder in Los Angeles was captured in Knoxville Tuesday.

Matthew Bright, 19, was wanted for murder in connection to the shooting death of Lou Dillon Avenue in Los Angeles on January 10. US Marshals said they were alerted about the incident on February 16 and eventually found information leading them to believe Bright was in East Tennessee.

Officers tracked Bright to an apartment off Walker Springs and he was taken into custody around noon. Another teenager, 19-year-old Isaac Bryant, was also at the apartment and was also taken into custody on Knox County and Blount County charges.

Investigators said they seized six firearms, drugs and about $4,000. Bright will remain in Knox County pending extradition back to California.

According to a release, the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.

