Tennessee police searching for suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cigarettes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Berry Hill Police Department are on the search for suspects accused of threatening a convenience store clerk and stealing thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes.

Police said the armed robbery happened on Feb. 11 around 2:45 a.m. when two suspects entered the Mapco on 8th Avenue.

According to reports, the suspects are described as being in their mid-20s. One of the men was wearing a Reebok hoodie and pink sweatpants. The other suspect was wearing an orange or red hoodie.

The suspects reportedly told the store clerk they were armed and threatened the clerk not to move, according to police.

The suspects loaded numerous cartons of cigarettes into trash cans which they loaded into a white four-door vehicle. Police said the car could be a Prius.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Berry Hill Police Department at (615) 297-3242.

