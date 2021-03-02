Advertisement

Tennessee police searching for suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cigarettes

(KVLY)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Berry Hill Police Department are on the search for suspects accused of threatening a convenience store clerk and stealing thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes.

Police said the armed robbery happened on Feb. 11 around 2:45 a.m. when two suspects entered the Mapco on 8th Avenue.

According to reports, the suspects are described as being in their mid-20s. One of the men was wearing a Reebok hoodie and pink sweatpants. The other suspect was wearing an orange or red hoodie.

The suspects reportedly told the store clerk they were armed and threatened the clerk not to move, according to police.

The suspects loaded numerous cartons of cigarettes into trash cans which they loaded into a white four-door vehicle. Police said the car could be a Prius.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Berry Hill Police Department at (615) 297-3242.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face $1M bond in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the suspect, Derrick D. Harris, 27, was...
Knoxville police intervene in armed robbery at Buddy’s BBQ, suspect arrested
Source: (WVLT)
Body found in Sevier County sparks investigation
The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the...
Virginia school system ends Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Latest News

Senior COVID shots at Pediatrician
Seniors getting COVID vaccines at Jefferson City Pediatrician
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Deaths surpass 11,000
Shirley Gray,60 (left) and Michael Anthony Gray, Sr., 63 (right) / Source: Roane County Jail
Roane County child abuse case prompts new bill to protect adopted kids
Dolly Parton receiving COVID vaccine
Dolly Parton receives COVID vaccine
Knoxville truck driver Ronald Boring
Knoxville truck driver recognized for achieving 3 million miles