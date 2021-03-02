Advertisement

Tennessee Senate OKs anti-trans athlete bill

(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominant Senate advanced legislation Monday that would ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports.

The bill has been heavily criticized by Democrats and civil rights advocates, who have warned that Tennessee will likely face costly legal challenges if signed into law, pointing to a similar measure in Idaho that’s currently blocked from being enacted as opponents argue it’s unconstitutional in court.

However, despite threats of pending litigation, nearly a dozen states this year have lawmakers backing restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for trans minors this year. Briefly, it appeared Tennessee might waffle in its own attempt after Senate Speaker Randy McNally said the bill may not be necessary due to the lack of transgender student athletes competing in Tennessee sports. However, he later came out in support of the legislation.

“This bill is about guaranteeing safety and a level playing field for girl athletes on middle and high school team,” said Sen. Joey Hensley, a Republican from Hohenwald.

Hensley later told the chamber that he did not talk to any transgender individuals while drafting the bill.

“Supporters of SB228 never produced evidence that there is a need for this legislation,” Chris Sanders, executive director of the Tennessee Equality Project, which promotes LGBTQ rights. “It never was about sports. It was always about discrimination against transgender students.”

According to the bill, student athletes would be required to prove that their sex matches that listed on the student’s “original” birth certificate in order to participate in public school sports. If a birth certificate is unavailable, then the parents must provide another form of evidence “indicating the student’s sex at the time of birth.”

“In passing this, we’re not going to help a single kid,” said Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro, a Democrat from Nashville. “We’re going to make life harder for kids whose lives are already difficult.”

After passing the Senate, the bill must now clear the Republican-controlled House, which is likely according to House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee has held off promising he’ll sign the bill should it land on his desk, but he has said that transgender athletes would “destroy women’s sports” and stressed that transgender athletes would put “a glass ceiling back over women that hasn’t been there in some time.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face $1M bond in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the suspect, Derrick D. Harris, 27, was...
Knoxville police intervene in armed robbery at Buddy’s BBQ, suspect arrested
Source: (WVLT)
Body found in Sevier County sparks investigation
The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the...
Virginia school system ends Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Latest News

Senior COVID shots at Pediatrician
Seniors getting COVID vaccines at Jefferson City Pediatrician
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Deaths surpass 11,000
Shirley Gray,60 (left) and Michael Anthony Gray, Sr., 63 (right) / Source: Roane County Jail
Roane County child abuse case prompts new bill to protect adopted kids
Dolly Parton receiving COVID vaccine
Dolly Parton receives COVID vaccine
Knoxville truck driver Ronald Boring
Knoxville truck driver recognized for achieving 3 million miles