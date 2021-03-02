Townsend attracting tourists for Spring Break vacations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You might think you have to travel far for a memorable vacation, but the Smoky Mountains are hard to beat.

Visitors like Gary Johnson say Townsend is so special, he and his wife have vacationed here for the last 50 years.

“There’s something special about the area,” said Johnson.

He was visiting Cades Cove. He says his favorite part is learning history.

“And when I get back, I’m going to book a cabin for next year,” said Johnson.

For sisters-in-law Becky and Betsy Hall, they like the fresh air and spotting wildlife in Cade’s Cove.

“Everyone needs to come and see our beautiful mountains. They are definitely smoky this morning,” said Betsy.

Jeff Muir with the Blount County Partnership says more tourists are trying to check out Townsend because there are lots of socially-distanced activities.

“It’s definitely a quiet secret,” said Muir.

For families:

Visiting Tuckaleechee Caverns

Hiking the trails in The Great Smoky Mountains

Tubing at one of the River Rat outposts

Horseback Riding

For Couples:

Picnic at Cade’s Cove

Biking one of the trails in Townsend

Camping at Little Arrow Resorts

You might find a new favorite.

“Cades Cove is definitely my favorite just because of all of the beauty,” said Becky.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.