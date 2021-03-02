Advertisement

Townsend attracting tourists for Spring Break vacations

You might think you have to travel far for a memorable vacation, but The Smoky Mountains are hard to beat.
Mountain view at Cades Cove
Mountain view at Cades Cove(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You might think you have to travel far for a memorable vacation, but the Smoky Mountains are hard to beat.

Visitors like Gary Johnson say Townsend is so special, he and his wife have vacationed here for the last 50 years.

“There’s something special about the area,” said Johnson.

He was visiting Cades Cove. He says his favorite part is learning history.

“And when I get back, I’m going to book a cabin for next year,” said Johnson.

For sisters-in-law Becky and Betsy Hall, they like the fresh air and spotting wildlife in Cade’s Cove.

“Everyone needs to come and see our beautiful mountains. They are definitely smoky this morning,” said Betsy.

Jeff Muir with the Blount County Partnership says more tourists are trying to check out Townsend because there are lots of socially-distanced activities.

“It’s definitely a quiet secret,” said Muir.

For families:

For Couples:

You might find a new favorite.

“Cades Cove is definitely my favorite just because of all of the beauty,” said Becky.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face $1M bond in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the suspect, Derrick D. Harris, 27, was...
Knoxville police intervene in armed robbery at Buddy’s BBQ, suspect arrested
Source: (WVLT)
Body found in Sevier County sparks investigation
The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the...
Virginia school system ends Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Latest News

Senior COVID shots at Pediatrician
Seniors getting COVID vaccines at Jefferson City Pediatrician
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Deaths surpass 11,000
Shirley Gray,60 (left) and Michael Anthony Gray, Sr., 63 (right) / Source: Roane County Jail
Roane County child abuse case prompts new bill to protect adopted kids
Dolly Parton receiving COVID vaccine
Dolly Parton receives COVID vaccine
Knoxville truck driver Ronald Boring
Knoxville truck driver recognized for achieving 3 million miles