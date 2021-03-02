UT neurologist provides tips on maintaining healthy brain during Brain Injury Awareness month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Did you know March is Brain Injury Awareness Month? A University of Tennessee Medical Center neurologist is providing tips on how to protect and maintain a health brain.

Experts say three out of five Americans will develop a brain disease in their lifetime and the brain can begin to show signs of cognitive decline as a person enters his or her 20s.

Dr. Megan Bill, a neurologist at UT Medical Center is providing tips on how to keep your brain healthy.

“Certain lifestyle choices and actions, no matter your age, can improve the health and function level of our brains,” said Bill. “Because our lifestyles can directly affect our brain function, we have some control over our brain health.”'

According to Dr. Bill, the best ways to protect and maintain a health brain are:

Breaking a sweat. “Regular cardiovascular exercise elevates your heart rate and increases blood flow to the brain and body.”

Hitting the books. “Be a lifelong learner as education can reduce your risk of cognitive decline. Find an online class that interests you and expand your knowledge.”

Protecting your head. “Wear a seat belt, use a helmet when playing contact sports or riding a bike, and take the necessary steps to prevent falling.”

Getting a good night’s sleep. “Not getting enough sleep, due to conditions like insomnia or sleep apnea, may result in problems with memory and concentration.”

Taking care of your mental health. “Some studies link a history of mental illness with increased risk of cognitive decline. Seek medical treatment if you have symptoms of depression, anxiety or other mental health concerns.”

Challenging yourself. “Challenge and activate your mind through puzzles, games or other activities that make you think and reason strategically.”

“Brain injuries can range from mild to fatal, with multiple causes and several possible outcomes,” said Bill. “Everyone is susceptible to a brain injury – from infants to the elderly – making it important to educate yourself on the different types that exist and how to protect yourself from them.”

The two most common brain injuries are Acquired Brain Injury and Traumatic Brain Injury. ABI includes brain damage caused by events after birth, or as part of a degenerative condition such as Alzheimer’s Disease or Parkinson’s Disease. TBI refers to brain damage caused by blows, jolts or injuries to the head.

For more information on maintaining your brain health visit the website here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.