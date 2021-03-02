Advertisement

UT strength coach moving on to USF

A.J. Artis is leaving for South Florida to become the football director of strength and conditioning.
UT Strength Coach heading to USF
UT Strength Coach heading to USF(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our media partners at Volquest.com have confirmed that Tennessee strength and conditioning coach A.J. Artis is leaving the program to join the staff at the University of South Florida.

Artis was retained by Heupel when he was hired in January, but the new top Vol also brought Central Florida head strength coach Kurt Schmidt to help him to oversee the strength program at UT. The two also worked together at Missouri.

Artis was on a two year contract at Tennessee making $200,000 in a year a deal that ran through May of 2022. Schmidt will be Tennessee’s fourth new head strength coach in the last five years.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face murder charges in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
Source: (WVLT)
Body found in Sevier County sparks investigation
The schools have given guidance to not directly correlate Read Across America Day with the...
Virginia school system ends Dr. Seuss celebration, citing ‘racial undertones’
Jonathan Israel Colon of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., with two counts of aggravated assault, according...
Florida man arrested in East Tenn. after attempting to run over 2 men
KFD responding to a fire in the 4000 block of Lonas Dr. where one resident was sent to the...
Authorities identify nurse, bystanders who help pulled elderly woman from Knoxville house fire

Latest News

Anyone who sees Poss or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call...
TBI: Man wanted for murder captured
We climb 9° on our average highs this month!
One more burst of rain, then a tranquil week
MCS Director Speaks
MCS Director Speaks
Tennessee baseball
Vols to play Austin Peay Wednesday
Monroe County School Board votes for director buyout
Monroe County School Board votes for director buyout