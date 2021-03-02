UT strength coach moving on to USF

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our media partners at Volquest.com have confirmed that Tennessee strength and conditioning coach A.J. Artis is leaving the program to join the staff at the University of South Florida.

Artis was retained by Heupel when he was hired in January, but the new top Vol also brought Central Florida head strength coach Kurt Schmidt to help him to oversee the strength program at UT. The two also worked together at Missouri.

Artis was on a two year contract at Tennessee making $200,000 in a year a deal that ran through May of 2022. Schmidt will be Tennessee’s fourth new head strength coach in the last five years.

