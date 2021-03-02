Advertisement

Vols to play Austin Peay Wednesday

The Vols are picking up a game against Austin Peay after Dayton canceled its trip to Knoxville.
Tennessee baseball
Tennessee baseball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols are hitting the road after picking up a game against Austin Peay in place of Dayton, which canceled its trip to Knoxville.

The first pitch for the new Wednesday game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

According to a release from UT, the game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and fans can also listen in through the UT Gameday app or here.

