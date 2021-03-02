WVLT Chief Meteorologist surprises 4th grade class
WVLT’s Heather Haley surprised three 4th grade classes at West Hills Elementary.
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A 4th grade class at a Knox County School received a surprise reader Monday morning in their classroom.
WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley virtually surprised a group of 4th graders at West Hills Elementary Monday, March 1. Haley says she was the surprise reader for three 4th grade classes.
“Good morning to these 4th graders at West Hills Elementary in Knox County! I was the surprise reader for Ms. Cashion, Mr. King, and Mrs. Taylor’s students. I hope you all have a wonderful day at school, and enjoy reading as much as I do,” said Haley in a Facebook post.
