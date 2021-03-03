2 charged after burglary in Union County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced two people were charged in connection to a burglary that occurred mid-February at the Hickory Star Marina.

Investigators said they were called to the marina at around 4:30 a.m. on Feb 15 after reports of several stolen items.

The stolen items were valued at $5,000.

UCSO said, with the help of the Maynardville Police Department, they found the people responsible: 28-year-old Gabriel McMahan and 21-year-old Kaitlyn Wood.

Both were charged with burglary and theft over $1,000 and are being held under a $35,000 bond.

