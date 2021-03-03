Advertisement

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas files for bankruptcy, seeks buyer

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Holdings, a Texas-based dine-in theater chain, says it filed for...
Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Holdings, a Texas-based dine-in theater chain, says it filed for bankruptcy, citing financial woes during the pandemic.(Source: AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Holdings, a Texas-based dine-in theater chain, said Wednesday that it has filed for bankruptcy due to financial woes during the pandemic.

The company plans to find a buyer during its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows it to continue operating while its managers and advisers work on repaying creditors.

“The transaction will provide the company with much-needed incremental financing to stabilize the business during the pandemic, which has had an unprecedented and outsized impact upon the movie theater and dining industries,” the company said in a statement. “More importantly, it will position Alamo Drafthouse to return to growth and continue executing on its long-term strategic vision.”

In its bankruptcy petition, Alamo Drafthouse listed assets and liabilities of as much as $500 million each. Court papers show that private equity firm Altamont Capital Management owns 40% of the company.

Alamo Drafthouse, like many others in the entertainment industry, has been facing a rough year since the pandemic began forcing many businesses to temporarily close.

The Austin-based company has more than 40 theaters nationwide, including some in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Kansas City, Missouri. Most of those theaters closed last March but reopened in late summer 2020 with a detailed pandemic protocol plan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the suspect, Derrick D. Harris, 27, was...
Knoxville police intervene in armed robbery at Buddy’s BBQ, suspect arrested
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
A fire broke out at a local hotel in Jellico Tuesday night.
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys Jellico motel
Joseph William Ricker
Human remains discovered in Panther Creek State Park identified as missing Morristown man
TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face $1M bond in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says

Latest News

As the sunny weather continues through next week
Nicest winter weather in years
Lots of sun in the week ahead!
Lots of sun in the week ahead!
It's not something you see every day. A kangaroo is loose in Winfield, Ala., on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Kangaroo caught after escape from farm in small Alabama town
Traffic in Jefferson County
Traffic backing up on I-40 in Sevier, Jefferson County
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm...
Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol