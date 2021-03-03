Advertisement

Boys in La. Amber Alert found in Fla.; mother suspected of kidnapping ran away

Two boys who went missing from southeast Louisiana have been found, officials said.
Two boys who went missing from southeast Louisiana have been found, officials said.(Source: Louisiana State Police)
By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Two young boys have been located and placed in protective custody after an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office issued the alert after their father’s vehicle was stolen from his home in Ponchatoula around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.

Deputies say the boy’s father put his children in his car then briefly went to retrieve something from his shed, leaving the vehicle running with the doors unlocked. The children’s non-custodial mother showed up at the house, got in the car, and fled to Florida.

The car was located in Florida with the children still inside. The boys were placed into protective custody.

Deputies say the boy’s mother, Shawntel Heck, 38, fled on foot and is wanted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sherriff’s Office at 985-345-6150 and Sgt. Lindell Bridges at 985-551-0653.

Authorities are looking for a Hyundai Elantra in connection to an Amber Alert.
Authorities are looking for a Hyundai Elantra in connection to an Amber Alert.(Source: Handout)

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the suspect, Derrick D. Harris, 27, was...
Knoxville police intervene in armed robbery at Buddy’s BBQ, suspect arrested
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
A fire broke out at a local hotel in Jellico Tuesday night.
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys Jellico motel
Joseph William Ricker
Human remains discovered in Panther Creek State Park identified as missing Morristown man
TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face $1M bond in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says

Latest News

As the sunny weather continues through next week
Nicest winter weather in years
Lots of sun in the week ahead!
Lots of sun in the week ahead!
It's not something you see every day. A kangaroo is loose in Winfield, Ala., on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Kangaroo caught after escape from farm in small Alabama town
Traffic in Jefferson County
Traffic backing up on I-40 in Sevier, Jefferson County
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm...
Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol