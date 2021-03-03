Comic-Con moving virtually in July, plans in-person event in November

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WVLT) -San Diego’s Comic-Con festival announced it will be going virtual for its event in July.

Organizers said they are revealing plans for a November 2021 and cites concerns about public health and safety for its July event.

Event organizers said the virtual event was reduced from four to three days because of limited financial resources brought on by the pandemic.

They also announced plans to hold a three-day, in-person event in San Diego in November 2021.

“We believe that launching a smaller in-person event at a later time may be a safe alternative,” a news release said. “We are still working on specific details as to attendance capacity, badge cost and related information, and those details will be forthcoming.”

San Diego Comic Convention canceled both of its in-person events in 2020 due to the pandemic.

