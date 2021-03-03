Advertisement

FedEx says all pickup, delivery vehicles will be electric by 2040

The Memphis-based shipping company said, by 2021 half of all its vehicle purchases will be...
The Memphis-based shipping company said, by 2021 half of all its vehicle purchases will be electric.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -FedEx announced all of its pickup and delivery vehicles will be electric by 2040.

The Memphis-based shipping company said, by 2021 half of all its vehicle purchases will be electric.

The company also announced it plans to invest $2 billion in vehicle electrification, sustainable energy and carbon sequestration.

FedEx officials said they will continue to invest in alternative fuels for aircraft and renewable energy for the companies 5,000 facilities.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the suspect, Derrick D. Harris, 27, was...
Knoxville police intervene in armed robbery at Buddy’s BBQ, suspect arrested
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
A fire broke out at a local hotel in Jellico Tuesday night.
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys Jellico motel
Joseph William Ricker
Human remains discovered in Panther Creek State Park identified as missing Morristown man
TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face $1M bond in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
As the sunny weather continues through next week
Nicest winter weather in years
Lots of sun in the week ahead!
Lots of sun in the week ahead!
Traffic in Jefferson County
Traffic backing up on I-40 in Sevier, Jefferson County
A Pokemon card theft ring in North Carolina has been broken up.
Pokémon card theft ring busted in NC