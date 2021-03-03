Advertisement

Investigation underway after massive fire destroys Jellico motel

A fire broke out at a local motel in Jellico Tuesday night.
A fire broke out at a local hotel in Jellico Tuesday night.
A fire broke out at a local hotel in Jellico Tuesday night.(WVLT/Jellico)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JELLICO, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire broke out at a local motel in Jellico Tuesday night.

Officials said fire crews were called to Parkway Inn around 10 p.m. The motel had previously been closed for remodeling and opened just days before the fire.

When crews arrived on the scene there were two rooms fully engulfed in flames. According to Jellico Fire & Rescue officials, the fire destroyed the building “from one end to the other.”

According to Jellico City Mayor Dwight Osborne, there were no injuries and four fire departments responded.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the suspect, Derrick D. Harris, 27, was...
Knoxville police intervene in armed robbery at Buddy’s BBQ, suspect arrested
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face $1M bond in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
Matthew Bright
Teen fugitive from LA captured in Knoxville
TDOH Lisa Piercey
Johnson & Johnson vaccine arriving in Tenn. Wednesday, state moving to phase 1c soon

Latest News

Anyone who sees Howard or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the...
TBI searching for missing woman last seen going to church service in Virginia
The girl who sings the national anthem is 9-year-old Reina Ozbay, who was born on the 3rd of...
Meet the girl who sings the National Anthem on WVLT
Meet the girl who sings the National Anthem on WVLT
Meet the girl who sings the National Anthem on WVLT
Firefighters were ordered to leave the building once flames consumed a majority of the roof,...
Overnight Knoxville fire sparks investigation