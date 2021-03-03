Investigation underway after massive fire destroys Jellico motel

JELLICO, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire broke out at a local motel in Jellico Tuesday night.

Officials said fire crews were called to Parkway Inn around 10 p.m. The motel had previously been closed for remodeling and opened just days before the fire.

When crews arrived on the scene there were two rooms fully engulfed in flames. According to Jellico Fire & Rescue officials, the fire destroyed the building “from one end to the other.”

According to Jellico City Mayor Dwight Osborne, there were no injuries and four fire departments responded.

The incident is under investigation.

