Human remains discovered in Panther Creek State Park identified as missing Morristown man

Joseph William Ricker
Joseph William Ricker(MPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Police Department announced human remains found last week in Panther Creek State Park have been identified as a missing Morristown man.

According to police, the remains were identified as those of 28-year-old Joseph William Ricker.

Investigators have been searching for Ricker since he was reported missing by his family in August 2020. When the family filed the missing person’s report, they said they had not seen Ricker since March 2020.

Morristown Police are working with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death.

